LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,257 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $14,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in LivaNova by 601.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 601,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,587,000 after acquiring an additional 515,914 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LivaNova by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 383,973 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LivaNova by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 168,616 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in LivaNova by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,948,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,417,000 after acquiring an additional 122,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in LivaNova by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,526,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,442,000 after acquiring an additional 111,520 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

LIVN stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

