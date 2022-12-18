Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,597 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,215,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 92,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 57.2% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 786,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,122,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 273,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

