Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 491.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $134.51 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

