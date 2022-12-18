Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after buying an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after buying an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,901,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after buying an additional 1,557,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,617,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 1,363,968 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

