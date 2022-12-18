Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 3rd Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,338 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 69.7% during the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Trading Down 1.7 %

MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $344.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.