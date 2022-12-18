Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.5% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after buying an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 195,859,819 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $50,302,677,000 after buying an additional 556,020 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,799,110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,074,064,000 after buying an additional 784,656 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,130,443 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,306,701,000 after buying an additional 939,396 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $344.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

