Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,732 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.7% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.00. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Fundamental Research cut their target price on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

