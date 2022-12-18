Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,459 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

