Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,922 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 9.4% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $72,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after buying an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

