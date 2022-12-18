Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,510 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413,630 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.00. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $344.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

