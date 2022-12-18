Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 1,634 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,634 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.25.

Shares of PWR opened at $143.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

