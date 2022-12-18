Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 2,164 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,155,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after acquiring an additional 888,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,509,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

CF stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

