Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $213,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COUP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 3,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $241,029.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $253,851.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $133,525.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,992.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $78.72 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $166.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

