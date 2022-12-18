Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $216,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 41.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 11.4% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 31.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 202,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,957,000 after acquiring an additional 48,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Teradyne by 124.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TER. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.20.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

