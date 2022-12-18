Moody National Bank Trust Division Invests $37,000 in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 451,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 121,612 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 207,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 975,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 321,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 6.1 %

Desktop Metal stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $441.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

