Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $189,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 136.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in DraftKings by 146.6% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 43.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $30.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.77.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $501.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.21 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 78.64% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

