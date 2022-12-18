Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $201,000 Investment in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 106,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $55.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $66.58.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.80 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 23.05%. Analysts expect that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.54%.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

