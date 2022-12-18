Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $203,000 Investment in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 60,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 753.8% in the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after buying an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the first quarter worth about $1,847,000. Goff John C raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 66.7% in the second quarter. Goff John C now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the second quarter worth about $237,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Conduent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNDT opened at $3.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $814.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.70. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $3.29 and a 12-month high of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter. Conduent had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.83%. Research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

