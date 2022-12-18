Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $65,000 Investment in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 116.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $52,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $62,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

IMGN opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 210.33% and a negative return on equity of 75.89%. The company had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

