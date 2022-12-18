Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 641 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MLM opened at $348.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $336.45. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.56.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

