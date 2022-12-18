Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $82,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NEO opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.39. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

