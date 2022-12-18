Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases New Position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Glatfelter by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 541,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Glatfelter by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Glatfelter by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Glatfelter by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Glatfelter by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glatfelter in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glatfelter Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. Glatfelter Co. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $138.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $371.78 million for the quarter.

Glatfelter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

