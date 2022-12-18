Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 1,395 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading

