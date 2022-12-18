Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $248.92 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $609.32. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.41.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.14.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

