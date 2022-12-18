Moody National Bank Trust Division Trims Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 116.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 299.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.18. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

