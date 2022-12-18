Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Mueller Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 57,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 182.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $63,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLI opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.71. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company had revenue of $944.83 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

