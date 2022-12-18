Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,068 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGS. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter worth $889,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the second quarter valued at $267,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 124.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

NGS opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 million, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Natural Gas Services Group ( NYSE:NGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie Ann Beyer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $33,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at $90,035.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

See Also

