Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

