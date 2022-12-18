Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,094 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

