Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $529.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.