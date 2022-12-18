Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Stock Holdings Increased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUHY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 391,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUHY opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.68. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $24.45.

