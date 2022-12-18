Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $12.87 and a 12-month high of $20.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.57.

Orion Engineered Carbons Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

