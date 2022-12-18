Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock Holdings Increased by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,163 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $44,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $311.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $429.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $323.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycom Software Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.13.

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

