Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,593 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $16,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the second quarter worth $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 5,025.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Paylocity by 520.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCTY. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paylocity from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Paylocity from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paylocity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $199.44 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 124.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.69 and its 200-day moving average is $216.39.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

