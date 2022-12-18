Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

