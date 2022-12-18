Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $16,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 412,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,161 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POR stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.58 and a 1-year high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

