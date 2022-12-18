Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total transaction of $10,426,644.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.74, for a total transaction of $9,922,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,390,626.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,150 shares of company stock valued at $68,603,899. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE MOH opened at $334.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $339.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.17. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.15.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.