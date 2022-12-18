Prelude Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,048,867,000 after purchasing an additional 248,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,877 shares in the company, valued at $46,204,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,454.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,210 shares of company stock worth $2,947,314. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $169.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 116.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.49 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

