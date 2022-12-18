Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,821,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,994,000 after buying an additional 187,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.17 and a 200-day moving average of $201.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

