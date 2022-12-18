Prelude Capital Management LLC Sells 27,662 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,662 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter valued at $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Corteva by 244.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of CTVA opened at $59.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

