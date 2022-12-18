Prelude Capital Management LLC Takes $513,000 Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 22.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 20,561 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,282,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,553,000 after acquiring an additional 26,043 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.70.

Shares of IR opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

