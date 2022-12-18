Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $831,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DALI opened at $23.98 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39.

