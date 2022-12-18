Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $74.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

