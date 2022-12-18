Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 79.4% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 23,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $76.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.45. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.