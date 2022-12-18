Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after purchasing an additional 352,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.159 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.