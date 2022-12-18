Private Trust Co. NA Acquires New Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $73.49. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.83.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

