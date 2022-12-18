Private Trust Co. NA Acquires Shares of 2,317 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,721,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 904.2% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter.

FPX opened at $80.42 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

