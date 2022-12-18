Private Trust Co. NA Buys New Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 953.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Crocs by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 205.6% in the 1st quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 19,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Up 2.8 %

CROX stock opened at $95.01 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $140.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 172.58% and a net margin of 17.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,974,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,350. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.