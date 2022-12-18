Private Trust Co. NA Buys Shares of 7,867 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,354,000 after buying an additional 1,108,635 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,306,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,724,000 after buying an additional 614,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,937,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,129,000 after buying an additional 676,119 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPEM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
