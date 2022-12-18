Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Shares of EL opened at $240.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.